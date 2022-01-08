US: Mother Locks Son in Car Trunk After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

In a bizarre incident, a Texas mother locked her 13-year-old son in the trunk of the car after he tested positive for the COVID-19, Fox News reported on 8 January, Saturday. According to media reports, the 42-year-old woman, Sarah Beam, is a teacher at the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School and has locked her child in order to prevent herself from contracting COVID-19. The matter came to light when the child started shouting as soon as the vehicle stopped at the testing site after she drove her child to another testing site in order to confirm the earlier COVID-19 reports.

According to authorities, the testing staff discovered that the child was in the trunk of a car and they reportedly denied testing him. The authorities said that the testing officials requested the mother to take him to the front seat but she allegedly denied the officials request. Subsequently, they informed the police of further action. Later, the mother was arrested. "CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week," Fox News quoted a Cy-Fair ISD statement. "Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest," added statement.

When the investigators asked the mother, she feared contracting the highly-infectious virus as her son was infected with the virus around an hour ago. She told investigators that her intention did not aim to harm her child but to get the second test in order to confirm the earlier test reports.

Another US teacher isolates herself in the lavatory after being tested mid-air

Earlier this week, another teacher from the United States isolated herself to an aircraft restroom cubicle. Marisa Fotieo, a Michigan school teacher, claimed that her throat started to hurt halfway through the trip, so she went to the restroom to conduct a quick COVID-19 test, which showed she had tested positive. Fotieo told NBC News, “I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and... there were two lines (indicating a positive test). Following the mid-flight test, Fotieo revealed that she spent the rest of the trip in the lavatory, dependent on flight attendant Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eirksdottir for food and beverages, as per The Guardian.

Image: AP