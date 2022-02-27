US Must Ditch 'strategic Ambiguity' Over Taiwan Amid China's Hostilities, Says Ex-Japan PM

The United States (US) must scrap its strategic ambiguity over Taiwan and clearly assert a stance in favour of Taipei, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday. Speaking to the Japanese state channel, the influential politician questioned the US President Joe Biden's administration, making it very clear that Taiwan's contingency in the wake of Chinese attack would directly impact Japanese territorial waters and air barrages as one of its islands Yonaguni is just 110 km from Taiwan mainland.

“The US takes a strategy of ambiguity, meaning it may or may not intervene militarily if Taiwan is attacked,” Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said, as quoted by Japan Times.

“It is time to abandon this ambiguity strategy. The people of Taiwan share our universal values, so I think the U.S. should firmly abandon its ambiguity,” he said.

When asked how US' actions regarding Taiwan is affecting Japan, Abe said, "By showing it may intervene, it keeps China in check, but by leaving the possibility that it may not intervene, it makes sure that the (Taiwanese) forces for independence do not run out of control." He also indicated, in case of a Chinese offensive against Taiwan, it is likely to occur with Beijing aiming for air and sea superiority in the area that includes Japanese regions.

US' strategic ambiguity over Taiwan

For a recap, China has over the years intensified its claim over Taiwan calling it a "breakaway" region, which it must take back in time "with force if needed." In a bid to roll back the renegade province, Beijing has also amped up its military surveillance around the unofficially self-proclaimed independent island. In addition, China has also violated Taiwan's Air Defence Zone (ADIZ) with multiple unauthorised intrusions in the past years. The US, in view of China's aggressive behaviour against Taiwan, has maintained that it will offer "unwavering" support to Taipei in case of an attack. However, has maintained its commitment towards the 'One China Policy,' which recognises Taipei as a part of the mainland. Nevertheless, under the Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is officially allowed to provide defence support to self-ruled Taiwan.

Japan has mostly remained mute on the issue as it does not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. In addition, Tokyo's trade relations with Beijing have also forced Taipei to keep off from the melee. However, recent Chinese assertiveness in the region has raised concerns among Japanese lawmakers.

Japan predicts 'Russia-Ukraine type' attack by China

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine could also be linked to civilisational ties with Kyiv, China could follow the shit to launch an offensive against Taipei, Abe predicted, as per Japan Times. His fears were also fuelled after Russian President Vladimir Putin handed over a written response to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping identifying Taiwan as an "inalienable part" of China on the sidelines of his visit during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The blunt question towards Biden also stemmed from the fear that China could rely on Putin's playbook for creating a pretext of war on common grounds to invade Taiwan. At the interview, he also urged the incumbent Tokyo government to open debates over potential "nuclear sharing" -similar to that of NATO - while looking at the current geopolitical scenario.

Image: AP