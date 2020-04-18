US Must Take Urgent Steps To Prevent Middle-class From Plunging Into Poverty: UN Expert

With coronavirus spreading rapidly across the United States, an independent United Nations human rights expert said that the country must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans from plunging into poverty. The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston on April 16 warned that the significant proportions of America will soon face destitution unless Congress takes Far-reaching’ actions. Alston even called for ‘accessible, affordable, treatment’ to ensure that when a coronavirus vaccine does become available, it does not roll out first to the wealthy people and then eventually to those most at risk.

According to the official website of UN, Alston said, “Low-income and poor people face far higher risks from the coronavirus due to chronic neglect and discrimination, and a muddled, corporate-driven, federal response [that] has failed them”.

Alston noted that last month US President Donald Trump signed into law a historic $2 trillion emergency relief package which made its way through Congress. He highlighted that more than half of workers were left out of sick leave legislation and student debt relief excluded the millions who borrowed from private companies. Furthermore, he noted that despite tens of millions of people lacking insurance, no comprehensive steps have been taken to cover medical treatment.

Alston said, “Poor people will be harmed if Congress continues to deny meaningful assistance to state and local governments, which are considering cuts to services like public transportation, education, legal aid and healthcare”.

‘Moment to re-evaluate’

He also painted a picture of record layoffs, a weak safety net, and a government ‘focusing primarily on businesses and the well-off’. He said that over a four-week period, more than 22 million people have filed for unemployment and US Federal Reserve economists project up to 47 million lost jobs through the summer. Furthermore, he noted that foodbank use is also skyrocketing and almost a third of housing tenants in the country reportedly did not pay April’s rent on time.

He said, "Despite these severe risks, federal relief is not yet reaching many people in need and is fundamentally inadequate in scope and kind given the magnitude of the crisis and its longer-term impact”.

He further added, “This is a moment to re-evaluate failing health, housing and social support systems that have made this crisis especially painful for the less well-off”. He urged the US to provide immediate further relief, such as rental assistance and debt suspension. He also urged for a green stimulus package and student debt cancellation.

