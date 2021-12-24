Speaker of the United States House Nancy Pelosi has issued a statement after President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Pelosi said that with the enactment of the act, the US President and Congress have taken a “strong step” to combat the exploitation of forced labour in Xinjiang province in China. She highlighted that the House passed the legislation twice to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the exploitation of forced labour.

“President Biden and the Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, have taken a strong step to combat the exploitation of forced labor in Xinjiang with the enactment of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," Nancy Pelosi said in the statement.

House Speaker Pelosi underscored that the “genocide perpetrated” by the Chinese government against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities. She further mentioned that the House has passed legislation to put an end to the practice. She added that the Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, will continue to condemn and raise their voice over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other abuses in the regions like Tibet, mainland and Hong Kong. Pelosi also lauded Chairman Jim McGovern for his commitment towards the action. She stated that the situation where American workers and businesses are forced to compete with forced labour remains unacceptable.

“The ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Chinese government against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities is a challenge to the conscience of the entire world, which is why the House twice passed legislation to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its exploitation of forced labor and put an end to this horrific practice," Nancy Pelosi said in the statement.

If America does not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/nbz1m0Aigm — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2021

Biden signs Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, Dec. 23 signed the bill ‘H.R. 6256’ or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into legislation that bans imports from China's Xinjiang region. Furthermore, the legislation imposes sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for forced labour in Xinjiang, the White House said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement informed that Biden's approval of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, underlines the nation's commitment to combat forced labour in Xinjiang. Blinken highlighted that with the new enactment, the government will be able to stop the entry of goods made with forced labour in Xinjiang into US markets. He stated that the administration has taken measures to have accountability in Xinjiang, including visa restrictions, Global Magnitsky and other financial sanctions.

Image: AP