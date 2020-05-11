US National Guard Chief To Undergo Another Test After Conflicting Coronavirus Results

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, confusion has mounted on the chief of the United States National Guard to lead the domestic military response to the COVID-19 pandemic as conflicting results have emerged. According to an international news agency, the US army officials said that they have received both positive and negative test results of coronavirus over the weekend. General Joseph Lengyel had tested positive of COVID-19 infection on May 9 but then the tests came out positive on the same day.

However, he will now be subjected to another test on May 11 to confirm the negative status. While talking to the international news agency on the condition of anonymity that along with Lengyel, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had tested negative of coronavirus even after coming in contact with a family member who had contracted the novel virus. Gilday will still reportedly remain in quarantine for at least seven days as a precautionary measure. The condition of both US military officials was first reported by Reuters.

Read - US Military's Role In Response To Virus Outbreak Is Growing

Read - US Military To Halt Domestic Travel Amid Growing Cases Of Coronavirus

Gilday, Lengyel absent from White House meeting

US President Donald Trump had met with senior military leadership and national security team members on May 9 at the White House. However, both Gilday, Lengyel did not attend the meeting after which the US President had said that they were discussing “various things”. Trump also added that the government’s investment to ‘rebuild’ the US military was apparently showing outcomes. The American army stuck in limbo is a relevant depiction of the coronavirus outbreak is impacting the leadership in the country.

Read - US: Recent Video Of Pence, Now In Isolation After Aide's Virus Test

Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield ‘will be teleworking for the next two weeks’ after being potentially exposed to the person who later tested positive for the deadly disease. Now at least three senior officials from White House task force have shifted to teleworking in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, after two cases of COVID-19 disease were confirmed in the premises, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci’s spokesperson confirmed that he would be working from home sometimes and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Han has already started his time in self-quarantine.

Read - US Military Readiness May Start Degrading As Coronavirus Poses Increased 'threat'

Read - Bernie Sanders Cites India In List Shaming Massive US Military Expenditure

(With inputs from agencies)