US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday on Friday, 15 October, reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between the United States and India. While taking to Twitter, Gilday, who is on a five-day visit to India, called the Indian Navy one of the United States’ “closest strategic partners”. He said that India and the US’ relationship is a “stronghold” of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Make no mistake, the @indiannavy is one of our closest strategic partners, and our relationship is a stronghold of a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uoAqmxjWUx — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) October 15, 2021

India-US relationship is 'unwavering'

Additionally, during his speech in Mumbai, Gilday said that both the countries’ economies, values and cultures are more connected to the sea than ever before. According to a press release, the US CNO went on to say that providing a safe, secure and stable maritime system is imperative to all mankind. Further, while noting that safe and secure seas cannot be preserved without a strong maritime force, Gilday said that the price of peace and prosperity is maintaining a vigilant watch on, under and above the sea.

“Though our nations' may have different histories, cultures and geographies, as Sailors we are united by the sea. Cooperation between our navies ensures that our most vital resource - seawater - is shared sustainably and responsibly,” Gilday said.

He added, “Our relationship is unwavering. The U.S. Navy is committed to maintaining a steady course of naval cooperation and growing the connections between our two navies. I am committed to that. Without a doubt, our greatest strength lies in unity."

During his visit to Mumbai, the US CNO met with Vice Adm. Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command. According to a press release, Gilday discussed areas for mutual cooperation and reaffirmed the growing level of naval collaboration and partnership between the two nations. His visit underscored the growing strength of the US-India Defence partnership as the two nations work in concert with like-minded partners in a bid to promote shared goals.

Great to visit India’s Western Naval Command in Mumbai today to deliver remarks to the @indiannavy. Thank you Vice Adm. Hari Kumar for the warm welcome! #FreeandOpenIndoPacific. More 👇 https://t.co/Y3hrchInI9 pic.twitter.com/wLnGoCWfFT — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) October 15, 2021

