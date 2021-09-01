US Navy Helicopter Crashes Off California Coast; 5 Missing As Rescue Ops Continue

At least five service members have been reported missing after a US Navy helicopter crashed off the Californian coast. The incident happened during routine operations of the Navy’s Pacific fleet, nearly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4.30 pm on August 31. It announced that one man was rescued, adding that multiple rescue operations were ongoing to look out for the missing USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) troops. The fleet commander also stated that Coast Guard, Navy air and surface assets were also deployed for the same.

''An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 pm PTD, August 31," the US Pacific fleet said in a statement.

The statement further mentioned, "Currently, one crew member has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31."

