US Navy Jet Crash In Texas Suburb Injures Pilots, Destroys Homes 'heavily'

A US Navy jet crashed in the suburban area of Fort Worth in Texas. The incident took place within 10 miles northwest of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, which is between 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails. The crash involved a US Navy trainer and his student, and one of them was severely injured after his parachute was tangled in power lines. Additionally, two homes were "heavily damaged" from the debris from the crash, Kiro7 News reported.

As per US media updates, both the pilots were immediately shifted to the hospital. "One is in critical condition and was Careflighted to Parkland, the other was transported to Harris through road," Fort Worth authorities said in a statement. Additionally, Naval officials informed The Washington Post that both the pilots climbed out of the T-45C Goshawk jet before it plummeted in Lake Worth. "Both the pilots had ejected from the plane." Fort Worth Fire Department Chief Ryan Arthur said at a presser on 19 September, Sunday. He also informed that the plane caught fire due to the impact of the crash, however, it was immediately contained.

2:30PM- Please see the statement below from #YourFWFD regarding the #LakeWorth aircraft incident. Moving forward, media inquiries should be directed to @lakeworthpd. We are grateful for the teamwork & coordination today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. #FWFDUpdate pic.twitter.com/sfzH7IiSDq — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021

Pilots injured and homes 'heavily damaged' in the plane crash

Adding more details about the crash, Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told AP that one of the pilot's parachutes got entangled in the power lines. At least two to six homes were "gravely damaged" due to the crash, three out of which were "heavily damaged," the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a statement. Three residents of the home were treated and released at the scene with "minor injuries," the statement added.

FWFD PIO on scene of a military training aircraft crash in Lake Worth,TX. 2 homes heavily damaged, currently 2-3 patients being treated at this time. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021

According to a series of tweets by the Fort Worth Fire Department, public safety officials from multiple agencies as well as military personnel continued to be on the scene to help and provide security in the area and work on the investigation. "The plane crashed into the backyard of a house," the press release added. Homes were also being evacuated in the area to ensure safety, Chief J.T. Manoushagian told WFAA News.

The incident left 1300 homes in darkness, Oncor mentioned. The electricity supplier is engaged in the swift restoration of power in the area. However, the authorities have not declared the time estimate since the level of damage is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)