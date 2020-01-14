The Debate
US Navy Share Picture Of People Performing Yoga, Netizens React About Benefits

US News

The US Navy recently embraced the ancient Indian practice, Yoga which has become famous in recent years tweeting from their official Twitter handle account.

US Navy

The US Navy recently embraced the ancient Indian practice, Yoga which was clear from their official Twitter handle. They have shared a snap that appears to highlight sailors performing a yoga posture aboard a ship. One of the world's most powerful forces, US Navy mentioned about the benefits of yoga and its positive impact on our lives. 

Netizens reactions over the snap

It shows a group of seven people performing yoga following a yoga instructor, with the sea in the background. Their tweet has gone viral on the social media platform which has managed to garner over 17,000 'likes' and more than 7,000 'retweets'. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the tweet. 

Yoga: Rising Star in the US

According to a report published in the Yoga Journal in 2018, it claimed that yoga has become one of the rising stars in the US Department of Defense to improve mental and physical health problems among service members. The ancient Indian practice of yoga has become one of the renowned culture around the globe. 

