Coimbatore Food Guide: Places That Offer Delicious North And South Indian Dishes

Coimbatore, also known as Manchester of South India, is the fastest growing city in Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore has caught the attention of tourists for its unique and diverse culture.

From its less polluted climate to offering one of the best outstation experiences, Coimbatore steals the heart of visitors. The menu card of the city also serves a wide variety of dishes that are must-try during the visit. Here are a few places, which serve the best food:

Afghan Grill House

Located in The Residency Hotel, Afghan Grill is known to serve various Fish Kebabs and Tikkas. Kabuli Paneer Tikka and Stuffed Masala Mushrooms are also delicious food items in their vegetarian menu. The ambience and waiting space are well structured. The restaurant has a good menu for North Indian food.

Shahi Grill

Grills are considered as the signature of Shahi Grill. Non-vegetarians, who love to eat spicy food, can treat their tastebuds here. The gravy of many of their dishes is finger-licking good. The food-joint is pocket-friendly and must-visit for any grill food lovers. It is located at 661, Devaraj Complex, Avinashi Rd, Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Haribhavanam

One of the iconic restaurants in Coimbatore, Haribhavanam has five different outlets across the city. Established in 1971, it is popularly known as Raju Mess among the localities in Coimbatore. Chettinad fare, a popular regional cuisine, is the speciality of this multi-cuisine restaurant.

Dindigul Venu Biryani

Biryani is undoubtedly a part of the favourite list of many North Indians. Dindigul Venu Biryani is the best local spot to have this erotic rice dish in Coimbatore. The food-joint with three different outlets around the city is often crowded during lunch hours.

Bird On Tree

Located in the heart of Coimbatore, Bird On Tree is near Race Course. From Thai to North Indian food, and Chinese cuisine to desserts, their menu has almost everything in it. The interior of the eatery space is quite cheerful with a few classy arty decors.

