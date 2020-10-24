'US Needs Four More Years Of Trump', Mike Pence Opines At Pennsylvania Rally

The US needs four more years of President Donald Trump at the White House, vice president Mike Pence said arguing that administration has delivered its promises in the first term. Pence, who is Trump’s running mate in the upcoming elections, made the remarks while addressing supporters in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, one of the key electoral battlegrounds.

"Pennsylvania and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House. It's amazing to think about four years ago," the deputy said a day after the final debate of Republican incumbent Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Opining that stakes were high in the elections, he listed out the achievements of Trump administration. “We achieved so much,” he said. He further asserted that Trump had increased jobs and reduced taxes. "You believe we could be prosperous again. You said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016. And I know, Pennsylvania is gonna say yes to four more years of President Donald Trump."

'Crushing America's energy independence'

Slamming Biden, he said that the democrats aimed at “crushing” America’s energy independence through their USD 2 trillion Green New Deal. In addendum, Pence also slammed Biden for his remarks in the debate on banning fracking and closing down the oil industry. Taking a further dig at his electoral opponents, the 61-year-old said tat a Biden –Harris administration along with their “radical left” would take the country down the path of socialism.

Just a few days ago, a fly stole the show by sitting on US Vice President’s head amid the vice-presidential debate between incumbent Pence and Kamala Harris. Taking all the limelight from the face-off, the little insect not only triggered memes on social media or Halloween costumes but Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden campaign rolled out a fly fundraiser. Calling it “Truth Over Flies”, the Biden campaign started offering fly swatters as a premium for $10 donations. As per a Bloomberg report, the team sold 35,000 of them within a few hours after the debate.

