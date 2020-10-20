Before Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen Talks About Donning Trump Fat Suit, Crashing Pence Event

The trailer of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan was released a few days back and the response has been tremendous. In one of the segments of the film, lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen is seen wearing a fat suit to fit into the character of the US President, Donald Trump. In an interaction with The New York Times, the actor said that he had to wait back in the toilet for 5 hours before walking into the Mike Pence event.

Sacha Baron Cohen on transforming into Donald Trump for a scene

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is one of the most-anticipated comedy entertainers of 2020. One of the many attractions of the trailer, released earlier this month, is the part where the character Borat dresses up as President Donald Trump and crashes an official Mike Pence event. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen recently spoke to The New York Times about the hilarious scene and the preparation that went into it.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen revealed that he had to wait in the bathroom for five hours before entering the room. He said that he spent the first five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing his face into Donald Trump’s face. The actor also shed some light on the fat suit that he was wearing for the shooting. He revealed that it was a 56-inch fat suit to turn his waist into Donald Trump’s because they had estimated that such changes would bring in a more realistic effect.

Sacha Baron Cohen further added that he had to then wait in the bathroom for the next five hours until he broke into the room. He overheard a number of conservative men having a conversation while he stayed in there, waiting. The actor also revealed that they were surrounded by the Secret Service and Police and internal security.

Seth Rogen reacts to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Much-loved actor Seth Rogen recently took to Twitter to speak about the film Borat 2 and his views on it. He stated that he has already seen the film six times in the last few months and is eager to watch it the seventh time as well. He also believes the film has a few hilarious scenes and has been expecting favourable reviews from fans as well.

I’ve seen #Borat2 around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh. It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 19, 2020

