Over 4,000 Screened For Coronavirus At Airport On March 7: Telangana Health Official

Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health Department in Telangana, has said that at least 4,656 people were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Saturday, March 7, out of which 19 were suspected of having coronavirus.

As per reports, the 19 people that showed symptoms of coronavirus were kept in the isolation ward of a state-run hospital after they were tested for the disease. Dr. Rao later informed that out of the 19 suspected coronavirus cases, five tested negative and another 14 suspected test results were awaited.

India has so far reported around 34 cases of coronavirus, out of which 31 cases were confirmed in the month of March alone. The first case of coronavirus was reported in India in early February. The Indian health ministry has issued an advisory for citizens asking them to visit a doctor if symptoms appear. The ministry also notified that screening centres at 21 international airports in India have been set up since January 21.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 3,500 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,00,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally as per reports.

According to the latest reports, at least 500 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China, where 233, 145 and 4 people have died respectively as of March 6.

