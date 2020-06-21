US Halts Clinical Trial To Evaluate Safety And Effectiveness Of HCQ For COVID-19 Patients

The US National Institute of Health (NIH), on June 20, said that it has halted a clinical trial of a Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to evaluate its effectiveness and safety. This comes in stark contrast with President Donald Trump, who has frequently touted it as a possible treatment for COVID-19 and had admitted taking it.

However, NIH’s study found out that the drug did not provide any benefit or harm to the patients, prompting the organization to halt its trial. Earlier this week, the WHO asserted on stopping HCQ's trial after a study found out that it did not have any benefit. WHO stated that the decision was taken based on the evidence from the Solidarity trial and UK’s Recovery trial. According to the data procured from the trials, 'hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared with standard of care'. This means that WHO will no longer be conducting randomized tests of HCQ on patients.

FDA revokes authorization

Previously, the US Food and Drug Administration had also revoked its emergency use authorization of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. The organisation said its decision is based on new information, including clinical trial data results, that have led it to conclude that the drugs may not be effective to treat COVID-19 and that its potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks.

In March, Trump had promoted the drug as potential treatment saying it could turn out “biggest gamechanger in the history of medicine" when used in combination with antibiotic azithromycin. According to reports, NIH announced its trial of the drug treating for malaria and rheumatoid conditions in April.

(Image credits: AP)