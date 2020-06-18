WHO Halts Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine, Says Drug Not Effective In COVID-19 Treatment

World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, announced that it will be stopping hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) arm of the Solidarity Trial. The UN organisation further clarified that this 'decision applies only to the conduct of the Solidarity trial and does not apply to the use or evaluation of hydroxychloroquine in pre or post-exposure prophylaxis in patients exposed to COVID-19'.

HCQ doesn't reduce mortality of COVID-19 patients

WHO stated that the decision was taken based on the evidence from the Solidarity trial and UK’s Recovery trial. According to the data procured from the trials, 'hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared with standard of care'. This means that WHO will no longer be conducting randomized tests of HCQ on patients. Those who are in the middle of the trial can choose to continue it or stop after consulting their physician.

The Solidarity Trial's hydroxychloroquine arm is being stopped, on the basis of evidence showing it does not reduce mortality for hospitalised #COVID19 patients. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2020

Earlier this week, USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) withdrew the emergency use authorisation of HCQ after concluding that they may not be effective to cure the virus infections. FDA said its decision is based on new information, including clinical trial data results, that have led it to conclude that the drugs may not be effective to treat COVID-19 and that its potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks.

Other vaccines

Earlier, WHO's Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom welcomed the preliminary clinical trial results from the United Kingdom that show dexamethasone, a steroid, can be lifesaving for coronavirus patients under ventilator or oxygen support. "This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support. This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," he said.

According to the researchers, the daily doses of dexamethasone could prevent the deaths among one in eight ventilated patients and might save the life of a patient out of total 25 patients that might be in need of a ventilator or intubation due to respiratory issues, the team said, as per the reports. However, a group of 4,000 patients who did not receive the dosage of the drug had worsening symptoms, scientists reported.

