US: Nike's Jordan Brand Chairman Larry Miller Admits To Murdering 18-year-old In 1965

A high-ranking Nike executive in the United States has admitted to shooting and killing a teenage kid, nearly 56 years ago in the neighbourhoods of West Philadelphia. The 72-year-old chairman of Nike’s Jordan Brand, Larry Miller revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that he had murdered Edward White in the year 1965.

Citing Miller's interview, The BBC reported that the Nike executive said he was a "straight-up gangbanger" when he was 16 years old. Talking about the secret he kept for over five decades, Miller said, “It was eating me up inside."

The disclosure of this incident comes months before the publication of Miller's memoir, ‘Jump: My Secret Journey From the Streets to the Boardroom’, scheduled to be released next year. During the interview, Miller said that he had joined the West Philadelphia's Cedar Avenue gang when he was only 13 years old, swiftly transforming into a daily drinker. He went on to say that when one of his friends was slain by a rival gang member, Millar who was 16 at that time, grabbed a .38 pistol, got intoxicated with three companions, and went in pursuit of vengeance.

Nike executive murdered 18-yr-old

Instead of looking for the rival gang member, he shot the very first individual they met and it was Edward White, who was 18 years old at the time, on 30 September 1965. Miller explained himself by saying, they were all intoxicated and he felt dazed and confused. He further said that it took him years to realise the true consequences of the actions. As per the BBC, Miller said, “That's what makes it even more difficult for me because it was for no reason at all”. For the murder of Edward While, he was sentenced to prison until the age of 30.

Nike's Jordan boss claimed it was “really difficult” for him to speak about his criminal background, which he had kept secret from friends including basketball icon Michael Jordan and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Furthermore, he claims that both individuals were very supportive once he revealed his secret to them, Independent reported. He even acknowledged that he had been running from this for years and attempted to keep this a secret in the hopes that no one would find out.

The Jordan boss was with Nike since 1997 and oversees Nike Basketball, Jordan Brand, and Converse's day-to-day business administration. He was also the executive of Kraft Foods and Campbell Soups and has previously served as president of the Portland Trail Blazers basketball franchise.

(Image: AP)