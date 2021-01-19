Biden Inauguration: What US Won’t See During This Year’s Ceremony Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The inauguration of Democratic leader Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States is going to look different than those of his predecessors, given the ongoing pandemic and heightened security concerns after a mob violently breached the Capitol two weeks ago. Absence of outgoing President Donald Trump, who is skipping town early, will also break the age-old tradition of the incoming president riding to the Capitol Hill with the outgoing president. People, who usually gather on the Mall to watch the new president being sworn in, will also be replaced by thousands of National Guard troops stationed in the nation’s capital.

The inaugural ceremony of Biden is set to take place on January 20 around 11:30am (local time). Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to swear in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shortly before noon. Biden, on the other hand, will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts on the Capitol’s West Front, as is tradition.

Trump's absence

Speaking of tradition, as President Trump has said that he will not attend the inauguration of Biden, his absence would cancel out a 19th-century tradition of incoming president riding to Capitol Hill with the outgoing President. Trump’s absence isn’t the only reason that this inauguration will be unlike any as the celebrations have also been significantly pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic and inaugural committee urging Americans not to travel to Washington, DC, in a bid to keep crowds to a minimum.

National Mall closed to public

The National Mall will also be closed to the general public because of security concerns. Usually, thousands of people gather to watch President being sworn in, but this year will be replaced with thousands of National Guard troops stationed in the nation’s capital. Biden is still expected to take the oath of office from the West Front of the US Capitol, where the public swearing-in ceremony usually takes place.

Inauguration schedule

Meanwhile, it will be the first-ever curated live stream for “young Americans” with host, Keke Palmer, award-winning entertainer and advocate. The event will feature a message from the US First Lady-elect Jill Biden along with commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. The event is reportedly aimed to start around 11 AM local time with national anthem and invocation on January 20.

After taking their respective oaths, Biden and Harris will be completing the transitional ‘Pass in Review’ inspection of troops from all service branches. It is a ritual that depicts the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander in Chief. Further, as per reports, Jill Biden and US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will later also visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Biden, Harris and their spouses will be joined by former presidents and first ladies, Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

