US NSA Jake Sullivan, Polish Counterpart Discuss Russia's 'military Build-up' Near Ukraine

United States National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday spoke with Poland’s Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch amid increasing tensions in Europe. In a statement, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that Sullivan and Kumoch exchanged views on Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border and “affirmed the importance of allied unity” in both diplomatic and deterrence efforts.

In the telephonic conversation, the US NSA even conveyed President Joe Biden’s appreciation for Polish President Andrzej Duda’s veto on media amendment, “noting that this sent a positive signal just before Poland takes over the Chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 1,” the statement read.

Sullivan reiterated US support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Article 5 and underscored the United States' readiness to support our Eastern Flank Allies as they defend their countries

It is to note that Russia has ramped up its military presence near the border with Ukraine and annexed Crimea with over 100,000 soldiers. While Moscow made the development in the recent weeks, it stoked fears among the Western nations and in Kyiv that Russia might start a new war with its neighbour. Ukraine is Russia’s former province that chose to break away from the Kremlin's political orbit. Earlier this month, Russia revealed its security proposals to the West precluding the eastward expansion of NATO.

Russia seeks cancellation of Ukraine, Georgia application to join NATO

Meanwhile, Russia demanded NATO to cancel the decision of accepting Ukraine’s request to join the alliance. Sputnik reported that Moscow even sought cancellation of Georgia’s application to the alliance. The news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying, “We must put an end to the advancement of NATO, NATO infrastructure, and NATO capabilities further east. We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO.”