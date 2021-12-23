US NSA Jake Sullivan Travels To Israel, West Bank; Discusses Iran & Other Strategic Issues

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan travelled to Israel and the West Bank from December 21-22 to discuss Iran and other strategic issues, according to a White House press release. Sullivan was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Deputy Assistant to the President and the Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Brett McGurk, and the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert.

In Jerusalem, the US NSA met with Israeli President Herzog, Prime Minister Bennett, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid, Defense Minister Gantz, and National Security Advisor Hulata to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two countries and discuss the major regional and bilateral policy issues on their shared agenda. Sullivan, along with his Israeli counterpart, also led the fourth meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group in a bid to continue the intensive consultations between the two sides on the challenges and opportunities in the region.

According to the press note, “Sullivan reaffirmed that the longstanding partnership between the United States and Israel is built on shared interests and values and highlighted the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

“He re-affirmed President Biden’s commitment to ensuring Israel has the resources necessary for its defense, including for the Iron Dome,” he added.

Pleased to have productive meetings with Israeli President Herzog, PM Bennett, FM Lapid, MOD Gantz, NSA Hulata & others. When Israel and the United States stand together, we stand stronger, and that’s the spirit with which I’m here. pic.twitter.com/6oUmX6thln — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) December 22, 2021

The two sides held detailed consultations on Iran. Sullivan underscored the Biden administration’s determination to confront all aspects of the threat Iran poses to regional and international peace and security. He also reaffirmed the firm commitment of Washington to ensuring Tehran never gets a nuclear weapon.

During his travel, Sullivan commended the Israeli government’s achievements in strengthening relations with partners in the region. He highlighted US support for the Abraham Accords and discussed efforts to deepen and expand peaceful relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world. The two sides agreed to cooperate closely on this common goal.

“The two sides also exchanged perspectives on the current situation in the West Bank and Gaza and discussed steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and improve the lives of the Palestinians. Sullivan stressed the need to avoid steps that can inflame tensions on the ground and encouraged efforts to promote calm and advance towards the goal of a two-state solution,” as per the press note.

US NSA reaffirms Biden's commitment to achieving two-state solution

During his trip, Sullivan also visited Ramallah and met with Palestinian Authority President Abbas to highlight the US administration’s interest in strengthening engagement with the Palestinian Authority and deepening ties with the Palestinian people. Both sides discussed the steps that the Biden administration has taken to benefit the Palestinians. The US NSA even reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s commitment to achieving a two-state solution and discussed the importance of actions to build trust, enhance stability and security and fister a more hopeful vision for the future.

“Sullivan’s trip to Israel and the West Bank represents the culmination of a year of intensive U.S. engagements with partners across the region and demonstrates the U.S. administration’s commitment to building on this strong foundation in the year ahead to advance U.S. enduring interests in the Middle East,” the press note added.

