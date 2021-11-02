US: NYC Firefighters Calling In Sick As Part Of Protest Against COVID Vaccine Mandate

Over 2,000 US firefighters in New York City have taken sick days in what is described as a large-scale protest against the city's COVID vaccination mandate. Frank Dwyer, deputy commissioner of the New York City Fire Department said that the number of firemen phoning in ill at the same time was extremely exceptional, Sputnik reported. A COVID-19 vaccine obligation is currently in place for New York City government employees. On October 29, the law became effective.

Commissioner Daniel A Nigro of the New York Fire Department expressed his displeasure with firefighters who are opposed to the order. According to Sputnik, he said that some of their members' irresponsible phoney sick leave is putting New Yorkers and their fellow firefighters in peril. He further said that they must return to work or incur the repercussions of their conduct.

Less than 20% of department participating in protest against vaccine mandate

According to some estimates, a little less than 20% of the department is taking part in the sickout. While the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA), the union that represents Fire Department New York (FDNY), supports defying the rule, UFA President Andrew Ansbro said that he has warned the members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty.

According to Sputnik, Ansbro is attempting to exert pressure on the city of New York, claiming that the department and city of New York will send them home if they are told they are unable to work. He also said that it will be the department and the city of New York that will be held responsible for failing to safeguard New York's inhabitants. While there is a temporary fireman shortage in New York, the city has taken measures to encourage staff who obtain their vaccinations. Any employee who receives a vaccine shot will receive a $500 bonus right away.

72% of NYC firefighters vaccinated

The New York City Fire Department responds to an estimated 2,200 structural fire reports each month in a city with a population of 8.5 million people. According to Sputnik, the most recent numbers given by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio suggests that 91% of city workers have been vaccinated, with 72% of firefighters have been inoculated against COVID-19.

