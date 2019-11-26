US Officials, Khalifa Haftar Discuss Ways To Resolve Libyan Conflict

A delegation of US official met the supreme commander of Libya Khalifa Haftar on November 24, as Washington asked them to put a halt to his offences in the capital. The US officials also engaged in a dialogue with the Libyan commander to resolve the on-going tension with the Government of National Accord in Libya which is supported by the United Nations.

US delegate meets Libyan commander

The US State Department released a statement saying, "Senior US officials met with General Khalifa Haftar on November 24 to discuss steps to achieve a suspension of hostilities and a political resolution to the Libyan conflict.". The discussion was held between Haftar and the US officials which included the Victoria Coates, who is the Deputy National Security Adviser of the White House. According to the present situation, Haftar’s Libyan National Army has tried to take control of Tripoli, the capital city of Libya, which is currently ruled by the Libyan government.

The statement further said, “The officials underscored the United States’ full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and expressed serious concern over Russia’s exploitation of the conflict at the expense of the Libyan people,”. According to the reports, Haftar’s party is backed by Russian mercenaries, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. But the party has claimed that they have received no foreign support.

After the US delegates met the Libyan commander, the US department official statement said, “These frank discussions build on recent talks with Tripoli-based officials aiming to establish a common basis for progress between the parties on the issues that divide them, in the context of moving toward a ceasefire.”

Haftar's Libyan National Army on November 25 has announced, ‘no-fly’ zone in the western part of Libya saying that “developments in the military operations and advancement of the army's forces into the capital." The announcement by the army came after one of the Italian air force drones was shot by Libya's east-based army. In response, the United States has urged them to progress towards the growth and development of Libya.

