US Pledges Over $696 Million Additional Aid In Humanitarian Assistance For Syrians

The United States announced more than $696 million in humanitarian aid for Syrians at fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”. Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey announced the additional aid at the virtual meeting hosted by the European Union and the United Nations on June 30, bringing the total US aid to over $11.3 billion since the start of the Syria crisis.

The United States is the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance – both in Syria and around the world, demonstrating our core values rooted in generosity and reducing human suffering whenever and wherever we can. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 30, 2020

US State Secretary said in a statement that nearly one million people in northwest Syria fled in fear for their lives within four months in response to the bombing by the Assad regime, Russian, and Iranian forces. He alleged that Russia and China “cynically conspired” to hamper the international community’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid to vulnerable areas in Syria through Security Council resolution, reducing humanitarian border crossings into Syria from four to two.

Targets Assad's regime

The top US diplomat lashed out at Assad regime for unwilling to uphold the responsibility of the growing needs of Syrian people. Pompeo said that the regime has rather prioritised funding its “reckless and destructive military campaign, payouts to regime loyalists, and the ongoing arbitrary detention” of Syrian civilians, including women and children.

“We appreciate the European Union’s support in hosting the conference and laud all donors who made contributions today, while encouraging others to do more,” added Pompeo.

Ahead of the conference, the UN had urged international donors to redouble their commitment to Syrians and the region amid additional urgency due to coronavirus pandemic. The Heads of the UN’s humanitarian, development, and refugee agencies called for solidarity with countries hosting record levels of refugees and continued support to the UN programmes.

Contributors are expected to pledge $3.8 billion for the UN and partners’ humanitarian work inside Syria and $6.04 billion for Syria’s neighbourhood hosting refugees. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in a statement that the world can do something for nearly 2.5 million children who are out of school and millions who remain displaced amid crumbling economy.

“Generous pledges, quickly paid out, can help the UN and humanitarian NGOs stay the course in Syria and get people the food, shelter, health services and protection they urgently need,” said Lowcock.

