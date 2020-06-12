George Floyd Death: Major Police Reforms Put In Motion Across United States

Mass protests under the 'Black lives matter' movement, which began two weeks ago across the United States in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, have brought out major reforms in the police department. Floyd's killing has pressurised the police department to review forceful measures used against civilians, leading to proposal of a new set of rules for officer conduct.

On Thursday Minnesota Gov Tim Walz endorsed various proposed police reforms. These reforms include banning the use of restraints and chokeholds and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be given independent jurisdiction over the prosecution of police-involved deaths.

According to an international media report, 14 Minneapolis police officers signed a letter of support for the reforms on Thursday. Walz's endorsement comes at the time when Minneapolis Police Department announced it would withdraw from its police union contract on Wednesday. A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge on Sunday to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model.

Major police dept reforms in other cities and states

However, it is not just Minnesota that has undergone police reforms but many other cities and states police departments are also reviewing and reducing use of force against civilians while promising new officer conduct.

In California, the Berkeley City Council voted on Wednesday to prohibit the use of tear gas without setting an end date to the ban. Whereas in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed an executive order to ban police use of neck restraints and chokeholds on Wednesday, as per reports. He is reported to have mentioned that officers are not allowed to kneel on a suspect's neck and that body cameras must be used by those serving a no-knock warrant.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the New York Senate passed a bill to repeal a decades-old law that sealed records of alleged police misconduct from the public. As per reports, it would be signed into law by the end of this week by Gov Andrew Cuomo.

Moreover, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey declared her department's investigation bureau would stop using the carotid "sleeper" chokehold. Hennepin County judge on Tuesday approved an agreement between Minneapolis and the city's human rights department to ban police chokeholds and neck restraints and to require officers witnessing unauthorised force to intervene, as per media reports.

Experts and advocates opined that transparency into law enforcement disciplinary records and limiting use of force are all core aspects of police reform and should be maintained along with permitting lawsuits.

