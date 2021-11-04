US President Biden & VP Kamala Celebrate Diwali; Say It Brings Wisdom, Hope, Unity & Truth

As Indians around the world celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali, several prominent personalities and world leaders have joined in to commemorate the festival of lights. Heartfelt greetings also poured in from the United States, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lit diyas at the White House on the joyous occasion.

In the pictures shared on the official Twitter handle of POTUS (President of the US), the Bidens, wearing a big smile, were seen lighting a beautiful lamp, laid on a bed of flowers, wishing the world a Happy Diwali.

Along with the picture, President Joe Biden wrote, "May the light of Diwali remind us that from the darkness there's knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains & Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world —from the People’s House to yours, Happy Diwali."

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.



To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/1ubBePGB4f — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

Kamala Harris wishes the world 'Happy Diwali'

US Vice President Kamala Harris also sent a warm message to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the US and across the world. The Second Lady took to Twitter to extend her 'warmest wishes' for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity.

In a video message, Harris, who is of Indian origin, shared the deeper meeaning and value that Diwali holds for the world as it overcomes the most devastating COVID-19 pandemic. "Lets remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours. I wish you a joyous Diwali," the VP said.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/OAoEG3OyGd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 4, 2021

Image: Twitter@POTUS