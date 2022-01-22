Last Updated:

US President Biden Avers Vaccine & Booster Shots Effective Tools To Combat COVID-19

The President of the United States, Joe Biden has issued a statement talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has on everyone.

Rohit Ranjan
As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise owing to the Omicron variant, the President of the United States, Joe Biden stated that vaccines and boosters are the effective tools to combat the virus as it saves lives in a video message on Friday, which was shared on Twitter. The US President further said that they have vaccinated 75% of adults. He also talked about the pandemic and how it has affected the people.

 He said, "I know that after almost two years, of physical, emotional, and psychological weight of this pandemic and the impact it's had on everyone, for many of us its been too much to bear. We are in a very different place now though. We have the tools: vaccines, boosters, masks, tests, pills to save lives and keep businesses and schools open. 75% of adults are fully vaccinated. We have gone through 90 million adults with no shots in their arms last summer down to 35 million with no shots as of today and we are adding about 9 million more vaccinations each. We are going to stick with our vaccination efforts because vaccination work."

One billion free COVID-19 testings

Along with the video message, Biden also stated that while the Omicron variant is concerning, it is not alarming and that they have the means to save lives from vaccinations, boosters, masks and at-home tests. Biden also announced that more than 200 million people in the United States have received vaccinations. He also stated that Americans can order one billion free COVID-19 testings.

Experts have claimed that Omicron is more contagious but less severe than other variants like Delta. According to AP News, on Wednesday, President Biden stated that the pandemic has left Americans fatigued and demoralised, but argued that the administration has outperformed expectations in dealing with the pandemic.

400 million N95 masks would be delivered

In the meanwhile, to combat the rising cases of Omicron, the White House stated on Wednesday that 400 million N95 masks would be delivered to pharmacies and community health centres across the United States in the coming weeks, according to Vox News. Americans can also submit their at-home test fees to their health insurer for reimbursement.

