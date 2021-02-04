US President Biden Honours Police Officer Killed In Jan 6 Assault, Says He 'was A Hero'

On Tuesday, February 2, US President Joe Biden made a late night visit to the Capitol Hill to pay his respects to the Capitol police officer killed during the siege, Brian Sicknick. The cremated remains of Mr Sicknick arrived on Tuesday night to lay in honour in the Capitol Rotunda for one day. Various Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Congress were present at the Rotunda for the ceremony.

The President was accompanied by the first lady Jill Biden, as both of them stood before the remains with their hands on their hearts. Mr Sicknick's fellow Capitol police officers approached the remains and saluted him. Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Biden said, “Officer Brian Sicknick was a hero who died in the line of duty defending our democracy and the citadel of liberty itself. To his family and loved ones, I know no words can dull the pain of this moment, but know Jill and I and the entire nation join you in mourning his loss”.

Officer Brian Sicknick was a hero who died in the line of duty defending our democracy and the citadel of liberty itself. To his family and loved ones, I know no words can dull the pain of this moment, but know Jill and I and the entire nation join you in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/hH0Da0NIkQ — President Biden (@POTUS) February 3, 2021

What happened at the Capitol?

Prosecutors at the US Attorney's office have announced opening a federal murder investigation into the death of Mr Sicknick as he succumbed to the injuries sustained on-duty during the US Capitol unrest. In a statement to CNN and ABC, separately, sources close to the Attorney’s office and several law enforcement officers informed that the Washington DC attorney office had initiated a legal probe into Brian D. Sicknick death who, the officers described, was "violently attacked". Sicknick attempted to take control of the situation outside the US Capitol against perpetrators that barged to halt Congress's certification.

"The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” US Capitol Police spokesperson told a press briefing. In the statement, the Capitol Police said that Sicknick was badly injured by the mob that he physically engaged with. He confronted the armed protestors to prohibit them from entering the Capitol building. But the mob outmanned the price officers, which led to a violent physical engagement. The officer later returned to his division office and collapsed on the floor. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died due to injuries he had sustained.

Hundreds of pro-Trump had pushed through the police’s barricades along perimeters of the Capitol building that forced the lawmakers to run for cover and both chambers of Congress were promptly evacuated. After 90 minutes of a scuffle between police officers and the mob, doors to the House and Senate were locked and the House floor was emptied as unruly Trump supporters had managed to barge in. The armed standoff took place between officers and the mob at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET.

(Image Credits: AP)