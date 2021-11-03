US President Biden Removes Ethiopia From Trade Pact Over Rights Abuses In Tigray

Starting January 1, the United States will oust Ethiopia from a trade programme-that could benefit it immensely- over its “gross violation” of human rights. President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, announced his decision to cut Ethiopia from its African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) asserting that it has failed to meet its eligibility requirements to remain a beneficiary in the deal. Notably, the AGOA program provides sub-Saharan African region duty-free access to the US on certain conditions like making progress towards political pluralism inter-alia.

In addition to Ethiopia, two African states Mali and Guinea have also been excluded from the trade programme. In a letter to Congress, Biden reckoned that both Mali and Guinea have been cut from the list owing to their failure to protect rule of law and implement political pluralism. Both the countries suffered a military coup this year in August and September respectively.

“I am taking this step as Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali are not in compliance with the eligibility requirements of section 104 of the AGOA — in Ethiopia, for gross violations of internationally recognized human rights; in Guinea, for not having established, or not making continual progress toward establishing, the protection of the rule of law and of political pluralism; and in Mali, for not having established, or not making continual progress toward establishing, the protection of the rule of law, political pluralism, and internationally recognized worker rights, and for not addressing gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,” Biden said.

'Will continue to monitor situation'

The American leader further asserted that he would continue to assess the situation in all three countries and if they were making any progress towards meeting eligibility criteria. Meanwhile, experts have said that the ouster could serve as a path for the Horn of Africa country to be further sanctioned over the Tigray conflict. In November last year, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a "coordinated attack" against the rebel forces in the Northern Tigray region. The Prime Minister made the call after the Afar leftist political front TPLF besieged a key Ethiopian military base at Sero by using tanks and machine guns. This had led to the ignition of a prolonged war in the region.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)