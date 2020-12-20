Joe Biden Selects Indian-American Vedant Patel As Assistant Press Secretary Of White House

US President-elect Joe Biden has named Indian-American Vedant Patel as the assistant press secretary of the White House. Biden on December 19 had announced the new list of additional members of the White House communications and press staff. While taking to Twitter, the Biden-Harris presidential transition account said that the diverse, experienced and talented individuals demonstrate Biden’s continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America.

Today, President-elect Biden announced additional members of the White House communications & press staff.



These talented individuals demonstrate the president-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America & is day one ready.https://t.co/p0VIVu78Q2 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 18, 2020

READ: 'We Have No Time To Lose': Biden Introduces Environmental Advisers To Fight Climate Change

According to ANI, Patel is a senior spokesperson of the Biden inaugural committee and he has also been a part of the Biden campaign where he served as regional communications director. During President-elect’s primary campaign, Patel served as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director. Additionally, he also worked as Communication Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee, and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.

Born in India and raised in California, Patel is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida. He even took to Twitter and said that he is “so honoured” to be a part of Biden and Harris administration. Further, he said that he too believes in President-elect’s vision.

I took the leap w/ @JoeBiden when he announced because I believed in his vision for what this country could be. On Day one he and @KamalaHarris are gonna get to work to make that vision a reality. So honored to be part of this team with @jrpsaki, @K_JeanPierre, & so many others. https://t.co/XcQIHHMYA5 — Vedant Patel (@vedantpatel90) December 19, 2020

READ: Twitter Updates Warning Label For Donald Trump's US Election Lies; Declares Joe Biden Won

Biden introduces Environmental advisers

Meanwhile, along with Patel, Biden on Saturday also introduced environmental advisers in a bid to deal with what he termed as the “existential threat of our time, climate change”. The team of advisers include interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico and member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is in line to be the energy secretary. North Carolina official Michael Regan would be the first African American man to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

The team will emphasize on looking out for the low-income, working-class and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuel pollution and climate change. Biden’s approach is different from that of Trump's administration as it was more focussed on efforts to boost oil and gas production. However, rolling back government efforts were directed towards safeguarding the environment. Also, the incoming team will work on blocking many of the initiatives by the Trump administration.

READ: President In The Pews: DC Churches Offer Biden Options

READ: Palestinian FM On Cooperation, Biden, Israel