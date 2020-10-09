Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris A 'monster' Amid Surge In Polls For Democrats

US President Donald Trump on Thursday while speaking to Fox Business News called Kamala Harris a 'monster'. Notably, Kamala Harris will make history as the first biracial woman (half Indian-half black) to be given a ticket for vice-president in the US. Trump who is currently far behind in the US elections used the word 'monster' twice in his interview to the channel. In the past, Trump has used words such as 'Miss Piggy', 'nasty' and 'horserace' to describe women. It is also significant to note that he is performing poorly in polling of women voters.

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris a 'monster'

While Trump sounded more agitated than usual during his first interview after getting infected with COVID-19, he said that Vice President Mike Pence 'destroyed' Harris in the US Vice-Presidential debate on October 7 in Utah. ''Everything she says is a lie," he added. Harris on the other hand, who is the first Indian descent to be on a White House ticket, spent most part of her debate attacking Trump's administration over Coronavirus pandemic. She also called Trump the "greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country".

In the Fox interview, Trump once again branded the Democrat candidate Joe Biden who currently is leading in every opinion poll around the country as 'mentally not capable'. He further claimed that everybody knows that Biden will not be the president for two months. Besides this, Trump in the past has also insulted Biden by calling him 'senile' and 'sleepy Joe'.

Trump after testing COVID+

Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2 following which he spent three nights at Walter Reed military hospital before returning to his official residence on October 5. While leaving the hospital, Trump was seen wearing a face mask but he took it off in order to pose for the camera. Trump has often disregarded the precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, both at the White House and his political rallies. After testing positive for COVID-19, Trump wrongly compared the deadly disease with just another "flu", which social media platform Twitter had to flag as misinformation.

