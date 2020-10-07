Kamala Harris Reveals 3 Signs Of Being Indian-American, Says 'everyone Is Uncle, Auntie'

Kamala Harris, who is the first Asian American to be nominated for US election 2020 vice president, recently revealed three signs of being an Indian-American. Harris has been receiving a lot of attention for her Indian roots and also for becoming the first woman of Indian descent to be nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of a major party and third overall. She is the daughter of ‘proud immigrants’ and is currently the US Senator from California.

While taking to Instagram on October 7, Harris posted a video which was from her 2019 cooking clip with actor Mindy Kaling. The US Senator revealed, “three signs you grew up Indian-American”. In the video, one can see the women bonding over their shared Indian roots which cooking masala dosa.

READ: Virus Response On Stage With Pence, Harris Debate

The clip starts with Kaling talking about the Taster’s choice jars, which is originally instant coffee powder bottles. Looking at the jars, Harris then recalled how even her mother would store spices and other food items in it. The clip then shows Harris and Kaling laughing about how Indians tend to address everyone as ‘uncle’ and auntie’. The Senator could also be seen greeting Mindy Kaling’s father and calling him ‘uncle’. The third and the last sign is ‘lots of daal’. In the video, the two can then be seen eating dal and roti.

READ: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Pence Gears Up To Compete Harris Ahead Of Polls

Harris all set for vice presidential debate

Meanwhile, the video comes just hours before the vice presidential debate in the Salt Lake City of Utah. On October 8, Harris will be making history as for the first time in America, an India-origin person will be taking up the podium for a vice presidential debate. According to PTI, political analysts believe that Harris will easily prevail over Republican rival Mike pence during the only vice-presidential debate and help her running mate Joe Biden to widen his lead over Trump.

It is also believed that Harris will be the real force in a Biden administration. Both Pence and Harris has said that they are very well prepared for the debate, which would be moderated by Susan Page. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, plexiglass will also be installed between both the leaders on the debate stage.

READ: 5 Questions As Pence And Harris Prepare For Debate Faceoff

READ: US Election 2020: Pence, Harris To Debate Behind Plexiglass As COVID Precautionary Measure

