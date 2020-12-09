US President-elect Joe Biden Picks Retired General Lloyd Austin As Secretary Of Defence

US President-elect Joe Biden on December 8 selected Army general Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defence. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin will become the first African-American to lead Pentagon. While taking to Twitter, Biden said that Austin has demonstrated “exemplary leadership” and added that he shares the same belief “that we are strongest when we lead not only by the example of our power but by the power of our example”.

I know General Austin. I trust him. Because I know how he reacts under pressure.



When ISIS emerged as a terrorist threat, President Obama and I turned to General Austin in the Situation Room and he led us through.



Now, I turn to him again as Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/p65aVc4Nt5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 8, 2020

About Lloyd Austin

The 67-year-old is the former commander of the US Central Command. Austin has closely interacted with the top Pakistani military leadership. Back in 2012, he also served as the first African-American vice chief of staff of the Army. If confirmed, Austin will take charge of an institution where racial minorities are overrepresented in the lower ranks but rare at the top.

Austin has served 41 years in uniform. Biden has known him at least since the general’s year leading US and coalition troops in Iraq while Biden was vice president. The 67-year-old was commander in Baghdad of the Multinational Corps-Iraq in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president, he returned to lead US troops from 2010 through 2011. Austin retired from the Army in 2016.

The former commander has a reputation for strong leadership, integrity and a sharp intellect. If confirmed, he would not be a prototypical defence secretary, not just because of his 41-year military career but also because he has shield form the public eye. He was involved in the Iraq War from the start to finish and former President Obama had praised his character and competence as well as his judgement and leadership.

Now, Biden will have to persuade the US Senate to waive a law that says the US military must be led by a civilian or, if a former military official, someone who has been out of the service at least seven years. It is worth noting that the law has been waived only twice before, including in 2017, when retired general Jim Mattis was made defence secretary under President Donald Trump. However, back then Mattis’ waiver was granted begrudgingly, and several major Democratic leaders, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, voted against it.

