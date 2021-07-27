US President Joe Biden Announces End Of Combat Mission In Iraq By End Of Year

United States President Joe Biden said US forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year. The American troops would continue to train, assist, help Iraqi forces and continue their fight against ISIS. In response to reporters questions in the Oval Office, Biden said that the new role for US troops in Iraq will be "to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission."

US President Joe Biden on July 26 met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and said that the bilateral relations between both the nations were in a "new phase" that would include the end of US combat operations in Iraq. US President told Iraqi PM that "our shared fight against ISIS is critical for the stability of the region and our counter-terrorism co-operation will continue even as we shift to this new phase". Both the leaders agreed that Iraq’s stability was central to the stability of the entire region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their respect for Iraq’s democracy and promoting a secure environment for Iraq’s upcoming elections in October. Meanwhile, Kadhimi said that the US and Iraq have a "strategic partnership." Iraqi PM said, "America, they help Iraq. Together we fight, fight and defeat ISIS". Kadhimi added that "our relationship is stronger than ever and our partnership exists in the economy, environment, health, education, culture and more."

US combat mission in Iraq

The announcement of Biden about end of combat mission in Iraq comes amid the withdrawal of the last remaining US troops in Afghanistan. According to The Associated Press, presently there are 2,500 US troops in Iraq after former US President Donald Trump had ordered reduction of forces from 3000. Although Biden did not say if he planned to reduce the number of troops in Iraq but according to the announcement, America’s role in Iraq would shift to only training and advising the Iraqi military.

