US President Joe Biden Approval Rating Sees Sharp Decline, Down To 42% In 50 Days

It has been less than 50 days since the 78-year-old Joe Biden took charge as America’s 46th President and his approval rate is already witnessing a downward trend. As per a poll conducted by New Jersey-based Monmouth University, Biden’s approval rating stands at 51 per cent nationwide. On the other hand, his disapproval rate jumped from 30 per cent at the time of polls to 42 per cent.

In addendum to the US’ satisfaction with their newly minted leader, the survey also gave insights about their approval of the Congress and views on the nation’s current trajectory. As many as 30 per cent approved the job rating of Congress, while 59 per cent disapproved the same. Meanwhile, it also said that there were at least 34 per cent of Americans who thought that the country was headed in the right direction while 61 per cent of the country’s residents thought it was on a wrong track.

6 out of 10 support stimulus package

The results of the poll clearly indicate that Americans have better trust in their president than Congress. Just over 6 in 10 Americans support the $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package currently making its way through Congress, while 34 per cent oppose it. Strong support registers at 35 per cent of the public while strong opposition stands at 23 per cent. Overall support for the plan comes from 92 per cent of Democrats and 56 per cent of independents, but just 33 per cent of Republicans.

Even before he formally took office, Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan calling it the ‘American Rescue Plan’ in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering” by ramping up COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the financial help for those who are impacted with pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.