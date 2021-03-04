US Committed To India's Security & Sovereignty: Biden's State Department On Defence Sales

The Biden administration on Wednesday said that the US stands firm on its commitment to India's security and sovereignty amid the sale of major defense equipment that now stands at $20 billion. The spokesperson of the US State Department Ned Price reiterated this while addressing a conference.

Answering one of the queries on Biden's administration's stand on defense deals with India, as the US is involved with other nations, Price said "There is nothing I can tell you on pending sales or the review process for them. There is nothing till now that India has accepted in terms of defense deals. However, if there is any change in the status of these pending transfers, I am happy to let you know."

He then added "We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership with India. When it comes to Pakistan, we've an important shared interest in the region & we'll continue to work closely with Pakistani authorities on those."

'India signed pacts with the US for military cooperation'

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandu told PTI recently that bilateral military and security talks are underway between the US and India, and have grown stronger with time. Referring to a few pacts, he added "India has signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Industrial Security Annex and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) to facilitate mil-to-mil cooperation."

Sandhu had hinted that India's position as a major defense partner and accordance with Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 Status by the US and the signing of the four foundational agreements with Washington are going to boost military-to-military cooperation between the two nations, he had said.

