US President Joe Biden, First Lady To Pay Homage To Fallen US Troops In Kabul Blast

US President Joe Biden on Sunday is heading towards Dover Air Force Base to attend the "dignified transfer" of the remains of 13 US troops who were killed in the Kabul attack. In the morning, the President and the First Lady on Sunday will travel to Dover, Delaware. They also met with families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, and their Afghan allies in Kabul, reported The Associated Press (AP). The number of the deceased ranged in age from 20 to 31, which include a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming was been expecting his first child in three weeks. Among the deceased was also a 22-year-old Navy corpsman who in his last FaceTime conversation with his mother assured her that he would stay safe because “my guys got me," reported The AP.

13 US soldiers lost their lives in Kabul blast

The 13 young service members were involved in assisting a chaotic evacuation of Americans and of Afghans who helped the US war effort and are now fleeing the Taliban after their return to power. Biden on Saturday, August 28, stated, "the 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others," adding that their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far. It is to be noted that these 13 US troops were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Out of 13 fallen soldiers, 11 were Marines, one was an Army soldier and one a Navy corpsman.

US says the matter will be investigated

Earlier, in an emotionally overwhelming speech, President Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate for the blast, which is considered prominently more radical than the Taliban terrorists. He also pledged to ensure the safety of Afghans even as the pressure to extend the Tuesday, August 31, deadline continues to intensify. Meanwhile, the United States Department of Defence (Pentagon) on Friday held a press conference and gave details on the explosions that killed US Service Members. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby while briefing the reporters said that there will be an investigation into the suicide bombing to figure out what happened at the airport checkpoints.

Image Credits: AP