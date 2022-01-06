Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, the United States President Joe Biden has stated that “democracy was attacked”. President Biden took to his official Twitter handle and asserted that the decision of Americans was targeted with the Capitol attack. He further informed that he will be going to the Capitol to speak about the January 6 attack and the state of democracy in the United States and where it is heading to.

Biden tweeted, “One year ago today, democracy was attacked. The will of the people was under assault. And our Constitution faced the gravest of threats. I’m heading to the Capitol this morning to speak about the day of insurrection, the state of American democracy, and where we go from here." It has been a year since the mob tried to ransack the Capitol and prevent the lawmakers from certifying the 2020 presidential elections.

Biden to speak on Capitol attack

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a press briefing on January 5, informed that Biden intends to mark the anniversary by speech on Capitol Hill in which he will "speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since." Responding to a question that if Biden will address Trump's role in the riot, press secretary Jen Psaki responded, "Yes." She revealed that Biden will also speak on the efforts needed to strengthen the democracy of the United States and the need for the institutions to "reject the hatred and lies we saw on January 6." US President Biden is expected to lay out the significance of what happened on January 6, according to Jen Psaki. In response to the question on whether the president will call out former President Trump by name, Psaki replied, "We'll see. We're finalising the speech, but I think people will know who he's referring to."

"I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw. And he will forcibly push back on the lie spread by the former President in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role in what happened," Jen Psaki said in the press briefing.

Investigation in Capitol attack

A year after the Capitol riot, the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, January 5, committed that those involved in the January 6 attack must be held accountable. Garland has revealed that they have charged more than 725 people in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for their roles in the Capitol attack. He revealed that so far, the investigators have issued over 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants. Moreover, they have seized around 2,000 devices, pored through over 20,000 hours of video footage, searched 15 terabytes of data and received more than 300,000 tips from ordinary citizens.

