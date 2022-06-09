US President Joe Biden Stumbles Up Stairs Of Air Force One On His Way To California

Just hours ahead of his scheduled late-night interview with ABC comedy host Jimmy Kimmel, United States of America President Joe Biden stumbled on the steps of Air Force One. The leader almost had a fall as he ascended the presidential plane. US commander in chief’s stagger was aired by C Span as he headed to Los Angeles for the one-on-one interview, as well as attend the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

Before boarding the presidential aircraft, the 79-year-old declined to take questions from reporters. He then reached out to board the aircraft and tripped on the stairs of the boarding ramp. He, although, managed to balance himself and avoid a fall as he held on to the side railing.

🇺🇸 President Biden stumbles as he boards Air Force One to travel to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The US is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994, and the summit is getting off to a bad start due to boycotts by Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/o3tV2IMThw — Ahmed Arif (@Arttey) June 8, 2022

Biden's opponents have continually questioned his mental health as this was not the first time he has tumbled while climbing the steps of Air Force One. He has also been heard rambling unrelatable content on occasions that he went off the script. “The President’s gait appears to be perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it has been in the past,” his physician had said in a physical fitness memo obtained by the American reporters in November.

Biden was leaving for California to tape an appearance with comedian Kimmel, but caught the attention of the onlookers with his misstep. He headed for his journey after briefly addressing the press in Washington on gun violence. "The voters sent a clear message last night," Biden said at the event, referring to California's recent election. "Both parties have to step up and do something about crime as well as gun violence," he continued.

Biden fell three times on a staircase in March

In March similarly, Biden fell three times on a staircase while boarding Air Force One as he was headed to Atlanta to meet Asian-American community leaders after the incident of mass firing at a parlour. His stumbling on the staircase went viral on social media as he tripped during a climb on the staircases amid windy weather. At the time too, Biden was able to recover, gain balance, and later give a customary salute from the top of the staircase before boarding the flight. White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later clarified in a statement, “It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself." Weather at the Maryland Airbase showed 6-14 mph winds at the time.