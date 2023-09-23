US President Joe Biden Tells Zelenskyy US Will Provide ATACMS Missiles To Ukraine's Forces

US President Joe Biden has told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States will soon provide Ukraine with long-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. As Ukraine's military advances in its counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied Ukrainian territories by the Russian forces, Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart that his administration will provide the cluster munitions, and the ATACMS that boast a range of up to 190 miles, sources familiar with the development told American broadcasters.

The United States will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine.



It's not just an investment in Ukraine’s future.



But in a future where the entire world respects the principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. September 21, 2023

Two nations. One clear, firm, and unwavering message: We stand together.



Дві країни. Один чіткий, твердий і непохитний сигнал: ми разом. pic.twitter.com/d5VGFt8nJk — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2023

The ATACMS – Army Tactical Missile System is launched from the HIMARS mobile rocket launchers which the US has already provided to Ukraine's military last year in July 2022 as a part of a military tranche. For up to several months, the Biden administration has been debating whether to send the long-range ground-based ballistic missile to Kyiv's forces over fears that they may use the advanced weapons to attack deep within the Russian territory, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's troops have long denied.

Ukraine's military demanded the ATACMS to target the entrenched Russian positions far beyond the front lines, which may include the 2014 annexed Crimea.

Ukraine's forces fire towards the Russian defensive positions from a trench along the southern front in Zaporizhzhia. Credit: AP

ATACMS will put Russian 'headquarters and logistics site' at risk: Military expert

After months of speculation, US President Biden told Zelenskyy, who met him at the White House on Thursday after attending the UN General Assembly earlier in the week, that he's ready to go ahead with Zelenskyy's request. Earlier, Ben Hodges, a former lieutenant general who headed US Army Europe, told Insider that the Biden administration had been reluctant to supply the long-range missiles as it boasts an impressive range of 190 miles. This implies that it will "put every headquarters and logistics site at risk" as Ukraine's military would be capable and equipped to hammer Russian positions behind the extensive defensive lines.

Ukraine's soldiers fire a cannon in Bakhmut near the Donestsk region during the counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory. Credit: AP

In July, the UK has already sent Ukraine long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles that boast a similar range as the ATACMS. France's President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, has also announced that he will supply Ukraine with the SCALPs' long-range cruise missiles that will enable the Kyiv's military to strike targets deep behind Russian lines. At the NATO summit, Macron said that the SCALPs, known in London as 'Storm Shadows', will allow the UA troops to attack the Russian occupation forces “in-depth” during its spring counteroffensive.

A Ukraine MSLR BM-21 "Grad" fires towards Russian positions, near Bakhmut at the frontline in the Donetsk region. Credit: Iryna Rybakova via AP

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously warned that shipment of long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine by its Western allies would be a "red line." The United States will be viewed as “a party to the conflict," the ministry said. “From our point of view, this decision is a mistake with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because this will of course force us to take countermeasures,” Kremlin press secretary and Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov warned at a state presser.