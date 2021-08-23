US President To Virtually Meet With G7 Leaders To Discuss Afghanistan Policy On August 24

The United States president Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other G7 leaders on August 24 to discuss close collaboration on Afghanistan policy, said the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday. According to PTI, Psaki said in a statement, "President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on August 24. The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans".

Psaki says the leaders would also address the plans of providing humanitarian help and assistance for Afghan refugees. He added that the virtual meeting would continue on President Biden's conversations with G7 leaders such as Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Angela Merkel of Germany, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Mario Draghi of Italy this week.

Previous statements of Joe Biden on evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Earlier on Sunday, President Biden said that he intended to finish the pullout from the politically conflicted land of Afghanistan by the end of this month. He even cautioned the possible terrorist strikes on the crowded Kabul airport. Regarding a dangerous environment on the land and tremendous logistical challenges, Biden stated that he hoped to finish the work by August 31, the deadline decided upon with the Taliban. While on late Sunday, the White House announced that the US has evacuated and supported the rescue of roughly 30,300 people on military and coalition flights since the Taliban accomplished their triumphant walk across Afghanistan by acquiring Kabul from the former government last weekend. Even the Pentagon has announced that it is officially pursuing airlift assistance from commercial planes to transfer Afghan refugees after leaving the nation.

Previously, in statements delivered from the White House, Joe Biden said that the US government tries to reach out to existing Americans in Afghanistan under his direction to determine their situation and intentions. Biden has stated that withdrawing Americans from Kabul is his administration's top priority. He further said that the US government is making arduous efforts to get folks out from the land as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the Taliban had announced on Sunday that dozens of its militants were marching towards the route of the Panjshir Valley, one of the few areas of Afghanistan that the Taliban does not still rule.

Image Credit: AP