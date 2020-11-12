PM Addresses ASEAN-India Summit, Stresses On Improving Physical, Economic & Maritime Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 17th ASEAN-Indian Summit via video-conferencing, where he spoke about enhancing the connectivity between the Southeast Asian nations across various fronts through shared partnership.

"Strategic Partnership of India and ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical, and cultural heritage. ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy. There are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' & ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific," said PM Modi.

"It's of prime importance for us to improve physical, economic, societal, digital, financial & maritime connections between India & ASEAN. We've come closer in these sectors in the last couple of years & I believe this summit will go further to bridge gaps," he added.

ASEAN-India Summit

The latest ASEAN-India summit will be the eighth edition attended by PM Modi. The Summit provides the opportunity for India and ASEAN members to engage at the highest level. The PM last attended the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in Bangkok in November 2019. PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc are co-chairing this year's summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs while issuing a statement had earlier said, “ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. India’s Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN”.

The leaders will be discussing COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery, and important regional and international developments. The member nations include ten Southeast Asian Nations, including, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

(With inputs from ANI)