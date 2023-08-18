Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy rejected the FBI and the 9/11 commission’s report on the terror attacks. In an explosive interview with political commentator Tucker Carlson, Ramaswamy said that the US government "lied" to the people of America about the 9/11 attack. While Ramaswamy made it clear that he believes everything that went down on September 11 2001, he insisted that the government is “lying” about how much the Saudi government knew about the attack.

Ramaswamy’s proclamation came after Carlson recalled the time the politician suggested that the Federal Bureau of Investigation "lied" about 9/11 and the backlash he received thereafter. “I didn’t suggest, I explicitly said that the government absolutely lied to us about the 9/11, the commission lied, the FBI lied. Now is this the core point of my campaign? No it's not,” the entrepreneur-turned-politician exclaimed.

Ramaswamy noted how the 2021-2022 findings of the commission regarding the Saudi government’s involvement are completely different from the stance the authorities made during the investigation in 2001. He even stressed that this move has major consequences. “There is a consequence of this move right now because there is a federal case of families and victims of 9/11 that want accountability, that are demanding answers. So they are suing the Saudi government and the case turns out whether or not this is true,” he added.

In the Friday interview, the Republican leader mentioned that he would not have received backlash if what he was saying was “not true”. “If I'm asked a question and I answer honestly based on the facts, I don't think they would have come for me if this was false and ludicrous,” Ramaswamy said. “Lying is never punished, but speaking the truths you're not supposed to speak is what attracts the immune response,” he furthered.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Indian-origin politician dismissed the findings of the 9/11 commission. Earlier this month, in an interview with Blaze TV, Ramaswamy was asked if he believes that the devastating incident was an “inside job” or “exactly like the government tells us”. The 37-year-old tech entrepreneur from Ohio said that while he does not have any contradictory evidence, he believed that the American administration lied to its citizens. “

I don’t believe the government has told us the truth I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be sceptical of what the government does tell us,” Ramaswamy said. “I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe in the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not,” he added.

In both interviews, Ramaswamy insisted that the people of America “can handle the truth”.