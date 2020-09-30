Full 1st US Presidential Debate 2020: Watch Donald Trump & Joe Biden Square Off

With the US presidential election little over 30 days away, US President Donald Trump who is running for reelection will face off against Democratic Presidential hopeful Former VP Joe Biden in their crucial first debate on September 29 (Local Time). The first debate will offer both candidates the national stage so that they can put forward their respective visions for the country.

According to reports, each side hopes that tonight’s debate will help energize their support base and also sway undecided voters to vote for them. Democratic hopeful Joe Biden will be entering the debate as the leader in the polls and will be looking to gain voters from among suburban voters, women and seniors. Since being elected in 2016, Donald Trump has lost a lot of ground with these groups, but the former vice president will also have to surely contend with Trump’s withering attacks.

As per reports, the debate which showcases both the candidate’s side-by-side in Trump’s best chance to make the upcoming election about the competing candidates and not a referendum of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 200,000 Americans and the US currently has the highest number of confirmed cases at over 7 million positive virus cases. The COVID-19 restrictive measures have also cost millions of Americans their jobs, the US has also been gripped by racial tensions and protests.

According to reports, the scene In Cleveland is understandably understated as compared to other election years because of the prevalent risk of the coronavirus. The first debate is being held in an atrium on Case Western University’s campus and the organisers has tried to maintain social distance between the audience by ensuring that they sit with one empty seat between them and the next person. Other topics that will likely shape the debate is the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Trumps hurry to replace her.

