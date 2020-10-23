US Presidential Debate: Trump Says 'I'm Least Racist Person In This Room' As Biden Attacks

On October 22, US President Donald Trump said that he’s the “least racist person in the room” when asked about children separated from the ‘Back’ parents by police at the American border. NBC’s moderator Kristen Welker, a Black woman herself, asked US President about “the talk” when children were pulled away by the US deputies in the second and final presidential debate, squaring off in Nashville, Tennessee.

In his response, Trump said in the live-streamed debate that nobody has done more for the Black community “than Donald Trump”, adding, he has done more for Black Americans than any president, except maybe Abraham Lincoln. Welker further asked the President if he understood the gravity of Black community children separated from parents with coercion at the border, and that if the Black parents needed to warn their children about interactions with the police.

To this, Democratic nominee Joe Biden responded, "I never had to tell my daughter if she's pulled over for a traffic stop, put both hands on the wheel.” But a Black parent, no matter how wealthy or how poor they are, have to teach their children, don't wear a hoodie walking across the street,” he added, in an attack on Trump. Accusing US President Donald Trump of “institutional racism in America”, Biden said that ever since Trump assumed office for the presidency, the US never ever lived up to the promise of liberty and equality for all.

Folks, the final debate is here. Tune in at 9 PM ET as I go head-to-head with Donald Trump for the last time before Election Day. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2020

Donald Trump is the most racist president in modern history. pic.twitter.com/6GyKSbRoHA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

'This guy is a dog whistle', says Biden

Furthermore, mocking at Trump’s response about his being “least racist person in the room” democratic contender Joe Biden reminded, that Abraham Lincoln was perhaps one of the most racist presidents America had known in modern history. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire — every single one,” Biden said, launching a verbal attack on Trump. "This guy is a dog whistle as big as a foghorn,” he said, pointing at US President in a televised one to one faceoff. In response to Biden’s comments, Trump hit out saying that Biden had lent support for a crime bill in the mid-1990s and he had also later admitted it in a press address that it “was a mistake”. However, Biden interrupted saying that he was more likely to side with Black Americans. "You know who I am. You know who he is,” Democratic nominee addressed his viewers on the live address.

