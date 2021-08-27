Last Updated:

US Prez Biden Bows Head Down During Briefing On Kabul Airport Attack; Picture Goes Viral

Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden vowed to avenge the deaths of 13 US servicemen who were killed in the attack

Apoorva Kaul
Following the deadly twin attacks at the Kabul Airport, US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement on August 26. Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden vowed to avenge the deaths of 13 US servicemen who were killed in the attack. An image of US President Joe Biden has gone viral that showed him with his head bowed down during his press conference. 

US President bows head during address 

After US President addressed the nation, people shared the image of Biden on Twitter that showed him bowing his head. Some of the people praised US President and were of the opinion that he was grieving over the deaths of service while others used the image to criticise Biden. Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. shared the image of Biden on his Twitter handle and called it a sign of weakness.

The hashtag #IStandWithBiden was also trending with one user writing, "One thing I know for certain about @POTUS - he is grieving the loss of life deeply". Another user shared, "Don Jr sees weakness. America sees empathy and compassion. I’m 100% with Biden!" Another individual posted, "This is not weakness. This is POWER! A man willing to stand up in front of the ENTIRE WORLD and shed tears for our fallen soldiers." Another user expressed, "What happened today in Afghanistan would have happened if Trump was President. The difference is we have a Commander-in-Chief with a heart and a soul."  

In his address from the White House, Biden vowed to continue the US evacuation operation. Biden stated that the intelligence community has assessed that a group named ISIS-K  had undertaken the Kabul attacks that killed the American servicemen and several others. He added that the military commanders have been instructed to develop plans to strike ISIS “assets, leadership and facilities". Biden stated that there was no evidence so far which indicated a collision between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport, according to AP.  He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 US servicemen and make those who were behind the attack pay for it. 

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive.  We will not forget.  We will hunt you down and make you pay", Biden said in his address.

