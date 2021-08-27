US Prez Biden Bows Head Down During Briefing On Kabul Airport Attack; Picture Goes Viral

Following the deadly twin attacks at the Kabul Airport, US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement on August 26. Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden vowed to avenge the deaths of 13 US servicemen who were killed in the attack. An image of US President Joe Biden has gone viral that showed him with his head bowed down during his press conference.

US President bows head during address

After US President addressed the nation, people shared the image of Biden on Twitter that showed him bowing his head. Some of the people praised US President and were of the opinion that he was grieving over the deaths of service while others used the image to criticise Biden. Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. shared the image of Biden on his Twitter handle and called it a sign of weakness.

The hashtag #IStandWithBiden was also trending with one user writing, "One thing I know for certain about @POTUS - he is grieving the loss of life deeply". Another user shared, "Don Jr sees weakness. America sees empathy and compassion. I’m 100% with Biden!" Another individual posted, "This is not weakness. This is POWER! A man willing to stand up in front of the ENTIRE WORLD and shed tears for our fallen soldiers." Another user expressed, "What happened today in Afghanistan would have happened if Trump was President. The difference is we have a Commander-in-Chief with a heart and a soul."

This is what weakness looks like. pic.twitter.com/a7vqlqYUhU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2021

What happened today in Afghanistan would have happened if Trump was President.



The difference is we have a Commander-in-Chief with a heart and a soul. #IStandWithBiden pic.twitter.com/3k8jvoBW80 — Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 27, 2021

I am 100% with Joe Biden! He did the right thing by pulling out of Afghanistan. He is the only president to have the courage and foresight to do this.#IStandWithBiden pic.twitter.com/p9WjGSE8q6 — 🌎 The Tao of Kat 🌎 (@kathrynresister) August 26, 2021

This is not weakness. This is POWER!



A man willing to stand up in front of the ENTIRE WORLD and shed tears for our fallen soldiers#IStandWithBiden pic.twitter.com/RqmSkQkTyR — Actual Patriot (@flyfishcedarci1) August 26, 2021

Don Jr sees weakness. America sees empathy and compassion. I’m 100% with Biden! #IStandWithBiden pic.twitter.com/CJSMqI1qDJ — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) August 27, 2021

Biden praying that someone will pull the fire alarm so he can leave the room and avoid the question #BidenResign #BidenDisaster #BidenIsACoward pic.twitter.com/bLbbUHFctY — michelle teschke (@MichelleTeschke) August 27, 2021

One thing I know for certain about @POTUS - he is grieving the loss of life deeply#IStandWithBiden #wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/seBAYggtYp — 𝕂𝕚𝕞 🐝 💙 (@ChaplainheArt) August 26, 2021

#IStandWithBiden because he dared to stop the war, which lasted in vain until now, but I disagree with him because he used the wrong method. That's why I disagree with Biden is 100% pic.twitter.com/Mlozf09BGw — Andrew Kane (@Andrewkanee) August 27, 2021

Joe Biden praying for Trump to come back. #BringTrumpBack pic.twitter.com/rxbqXOav9p — Noah (@NoahsKarma) August 27, 2021

Biden will go down in American and world history as the most failed and shameful president.#BidenIsADisgrace pic.twitter.com/JQhiNzj4KK — Homa (@Homa2021) August 27, 2021

In his address from the White House, Biden vowed to continue the US evacuation operation. Biden stated that the intelligence community has assessed that a group named ISIS-K had undertaken the Kabul attacks that killed the American servicemen and several others. He added that the military commanders have been instructed to develop plans to strike ISIS “assets, leadership and facilities". Biden stated that there was no evidence so far which indicated a collision between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport, according to AP. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 US servicemen and make those who were behind the attack pay for it.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay", Biden said in his address.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP