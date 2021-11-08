US Prez Biden Denounces Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Extends Support For Probe

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) denounced the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in Baghdad. President Biden stated in a statement, “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Al Kadhimi”, as per a press release from the White house. He further criticised those who use violence to disrupt Iraq's democratic process.

PM Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had escaped an 'assassination attempt' without getting hurt on Sunday. Officials informed the media that an explosive-laden drone attacked his heavily-fortified house in the capital's Green Zone in a suspected assassination attack, according to Al Arabiya. Despite being unharmed, Al-Kadhimi was sent to the hospital for a preliminary examination.

US President on the terrorist attack at Iraqi PM

Following the incident, the US President expressed his relief that al-Kadhimi was unharmed and praised his leadership skills during the crisis situation. Biden stated that the PM of Iraq has “shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve,” the statement reads.

Biden also mentioned that the US will continue to support Iraqi security forces in their investigation and identification of individuals who are involved in this horrific assault. He added that the US national security team has been directed to provide all necessary help to Iraqi security forces to investigate the incident. “The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Iraq as they strive to uphold Iraq’s sovereignty and independence,” the statement ended.

Meanwhile, Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and stated that they are taking the required steps in response to the unsuccessful assault. Further, no one has taken responsibility for the deliberate attack on the neighbourhood, which is home to significant government offices and foreign embassies.

It is to mention that PM Al-Kadhimi took Twitter shortly after the incident to urge for "calm and restraint from everyone," for the benefit of the nation. He had also denounced the attack, calling it "treachery." "I am fine, praise be to God," he said about his health.

According to two Iraqi sources, at least seven of the PM's security guards were hurt in the attack on the Iraqi PM's residence. The incident comes amid a confrontation between security troops and pro-Iran Shiite militants stationed outside Greenzone. After rejecting the results of Iraq's parliamentary elections, which they lost, the demonstrations have been going on for at least a month. After demonstrators began marching towards the Green Zone on Friday, the rallies became violent.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)