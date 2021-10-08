US Prez Joe Biden Admits Calling Hospital To Make Room For 'good Friend's Wife'

US President Joe Biden, while talking about vaccine policies for businesses, in Ilinois, recalled an incident when he personally reached out to a hospital ward in Pennsylvania to fast track a "good friend's" wife's request.

The US President wanted to make sure that his kin received immediate care because the "waiting room was so crowded," Fox News reported. Stressing that he "was not complaining" and he understood the situation at the jampacked hospitals, President Biden added, "Things were so backed up they couldn't even get her to be seen initially. So, because I knew this person, I called the desk receiving nurse and asked what the situation was."

Highlighting the overwhelming conditions at COVID-19 wards in state hospitals, Biden said, "To make a long story short, it took a while because the vast majority of the emergency rooms and docs were occupied taking care of COVID patients." The situation in American hospitals is under crisis owing to the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases for two consecutive months. However, as per the recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bulletin, since Thursday, the country recorded its first decline in COVID-related deaths since September.

12% decline in COVID deaths in US

In a major development, the US displayed a daily decline of 12% in fatalities due to COVID-19. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health bulletin, the seven-day morning average showed that the death count reduced to 1,428 on October 5, from 1,630 on September 21, after two months of rapid enhancement in cases. However, on October 6, the USA recorded 1,25,568 coronavirus cases.

On the vaccination front, the US has completed inoculating 18,63,85,751 people. At least, 21,60,12,495 people have received one dose.

Meanwhile, the US Health Regulators Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have endorsed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots that will be available for all citizens who have completed six months since their first dose. Additionally, the White House is also looking forward to rolling out vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11 from November 1.

Declaration to inoculate children could come by Halloween: Dr Anthony Fauci

Pfizer-BioNTech has sought permission from US regulators to administer their COVID-19 vaccine to children. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to sit for an advisory committee meeting to review phase three clinical data on the children's vaccine.

On Thursday, President Biden's top advisor on COVID-19, Dr Anthony Fauci asserted that the declaration to inoculate children "could come by Halloween." White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said that the pediatric vaccine should begin by Thanksgiving, adding that vaccinating kids is a "crucial" part of America's inoculation campaign

(Image: PTI/AP)