US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan calling it a 'right decision, wise decision and the best decision' for America. Addressing the nation, the President stated that the decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Standing by his August 31 deadline, Biden said that he 'respectfully disagreed' with those who thought that the pullout should have started sooner.

"The decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was based on a unanimous recommendation by civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Their recommendation for safe passage of remaining Americans was not to continue," said Biden.

"I take responsibility for the decision. Some say we should have started it sooner. I respectfully disagree... Had it been before, it would have led to rush or civil war... There is no evacuation from the end of war without challenges, threats we face," he added.

There is nothing low-grade, low-risk, or low-cost about any war. It was time to end the war in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/jAGbWnBzol — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2021

I honoured my commitment to Americans: Biden

Lauding the US servicemen, the President stated that the success of the evacuation operations lay in the 'selfless courage of our military.' He also announced that even after the pullout, the US will maintain terrorism combat in Afghanistan. "They risked their lives to serve others... 'not in a mission of war but in a mission of mercy'...No nation has ever done this in history, it's only United States," Biden remarked. He added, "We will maintain terrorism combat in Afghanistan and other countries without American boots on the ground, "a very few needed."

"I believe this is the 'right decision, wise decision and the best decision'. The war in Afghanistan is now over. I am the fourth president to have faced this issue on how to end this war... I made a commitment to Americans to end this war, I honoured it," he said.

The US President also sent a clear message to those who were hoping to use Afghanistan soil to harm America or those who engage in terrorism against its allies, saying that the 'United States will never rest'. He warned that the US will 'not forgive, not forget. We will hunt you down and you will pay the ultimate price.'

Adhering to its August 31 deadline, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of presence on Monday. The final pullout has ended America's longest war.

