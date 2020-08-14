US Professor Who Accurately Predicted Trump's Win In 2016 Forecasts His Defeat This Time

An American history professor Allan Lichtman, who had previously predicted the current US President Donald Trump's victory in 2016, has forecasted that the Republican leader will lose in the upcoming November 2020 poll. According to reports, Lichtman, who teaches history at the American University in Washington has accurately predicted the results of 40 US presidential elections, earning the name 'Nostradamus of presidential elections'. Lichtman had accurately predicted Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton's defeat in 2016 and he was only one of the few analysts to correctly project Trump as the winner.

Read: US Will Collapse If Biden Is Elected President, Says Trump

This year, however, Lichtman is predicting that Trump will lose the vote to his rival and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. It is not that the professor just relies on guesswork and luck, he predicts the winner on the basis of 'The Keys to the White House' model, which he created along with a Russian seismologist in 1981. Lichtman predicts the results using the model that involves 13 keys such as party mandate, contest, challenger, scandals, incumbency, social unrest, economy, policy change, foreign/military failure, etc.

Read: Trump Admits He's Blocking Postal Cash To Stop Mail-in Votes

Trump under scrutiny

Donald Trump is currently facing scrutiny over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as he oversaw the deaths of over 1,60,000 American citizens, which is more than that of the Vietnam war, 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan war combined. Under Trump's watch, the United States saw one of its largest protests in the last two months since the 1960s. Tens and thousands of people poured on to streets to protest against racial injustice and police brutality after the killing of an African-American man George Floyd. Donald Trump's presidency was also marked with impeachment trial after he was tried on charges of using his office for personal and electoral gains.

Read: TikTok Deal Must Benefit US And Provide Total Security, Says Donald Trump

Read: Trump Advisor Says 'young People Not At Serious Risk' Of Coronavirus

