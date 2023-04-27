US Prohibits Entry Of Sri Lankan Governor For 'violation Of Human Rights'

The United States barred Governor of North Western Province in Sri Lanka Wasantha Karannagoda and his family from entering the country over a gross violation of human rights on Thursday. The statement has been released by the US State Department. "The United States is designating Wasantha Karannagoda, Governor of North Western Province in Sri Lanka, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2023, due to his involvement in a gross violation of human rights during his tenure as a Naval Commander," read the statement released by the US Statement department.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Antony Blinken has also announced on social media that the Srilankan Governor has been designated by the US Department. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The United States is designating Sri Lankan Governor and retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda for a gross violation of human rights. The United States continues to seek truth and justice for victims of the Sri Lankan civil war."

United States bans Sri Lankan governor

According to the US Department press release statement, "As a result of today's action, Karannagoda and his wife, Srimathi Ashoka Karannagoda, are ineligible for entry into the United States." Further, the department stated that the allegation against Wasantha Karannagoda was that he has committed a "gross human rights violation, documented by NGOs and independent investigations" which is " serious and credible". The US has also reaffirmed its commitment to uphold human rights, ending impunity for human rights violators, acknowledged the suffering of victims and survivors, and promoted perpetrators in Sri Lanka, said the US Department in a press release.

Both countries, the US and Sri Lanka have developed their bilateral relationship in over 75 years of shared history, values, and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, stated the US Department. The statement read: "As we continue to build our bilateral relationship, we are committed to working with the Sri Lankan government on advancing justice, accountability, and reconciliation, including promoting security reform that maintains human rights at the forefront while ensuring Sri Lanka has the resources and training to properly address emerging security concerns."