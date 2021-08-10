US Raises Concerns Over Conflict In South China Sea; Says 'will Have Global Consequences'

Amid China's violent behaviour in the South China Sea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a dig at Beijing's recent moves and said it would have "serious global consequences" for security and commerce. The US official, while addressing the virtual open debate on ‘Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation', stressed: "When a State faces no consequences for ignoring the rules, it fuels greater impunity and instability everywhere". It is worth noting the US official was citing China without directly quoting its name. The debate which was held virtually on Monday was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Let me just speak if I could specifically to some of the critical areas where we see maritime rules and principles under threat. In the South China Sea, we have seen dangerous encounters between vessels at sea and provocative actions to advance unlawful maritime claims,” Blinken told the debate that was later chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "The United States has made clear its concerns regarding actions that intimidate and bully other states from lawfully accessing their maritime resources. And we and other countries including South China Sea claimants have protested such behaviour and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea," he added.

The US called countries to follow the 1982 convention

The US official stressed that the American government has consistently called for all countries to conform their maritime claims to the International Law of the Sea as reflected in the 1982 convention. “This is in keeping with the peaceful resolution of disputes and the sovereign equality of member states, which are core principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” he said, adding that efforts to resolve maritime disputes through threat or use of force flout these principles. "Some may assert that resolving the dispute in the South China Sea is not the business of the United States or any other country that is not a claimant to the islands and waters. But it is the business, and even more, the responsibility of every member state to defend the rules that we've all agreed to follow and peacefully resolve maritime disputes," asserted the US official.

China counters the US concerns over the conflict in the South China Sea

Meanwhile, countering the US official claims, China's deputy permanent representative Dai Bing said the former has itself become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea. "The United States just mentioned that South China Sea issue, and trying to formally oppose this act at present with a joint effort of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable, all countries, enjoyed the freedom of navigation and overflight, in accordance with international law," Bing said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)